Telly Town's much-loved couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, fondly nicknamed TejRan, enjoy a massive fandom known as the Teja Troops. The duo often makes stylish public appearances and frequently wins hearts with their PDA-filled posts on Instagram.

Their love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and ever since, speculation has been rife that the two might tie the knot soon. However, neither Karan nor Tejasswi has confirmed or denied any wedding plans.

Despite currently being with Tejasswi, a screenshot showing Karan's profile on the dating app Bumble recently surfaced online. The profile featured Karan in a beige T-shirt and jeans, with his age listed as 40.

The image quickly went viral across social media platforms, including Reddit, sparking debate among fans given his ongoing relationship with Tejasswi.

One Reddit user even remarked, "Karan! What are you doing here??"

A user wrote, "Seems fake tho.."

Another speculated, "I do think it's a fake profile. Karan has been in the industry long enough to know that these tactics could ruin his reputation. Somebody is probably catfishing..."

Others recalled that Karan was once associated with the app, with one commenting, "I remember he was a brand ambassador for Bumble, so maybe that's when it was made. Not sure if it's even real anymore..."

Karan reacts to his profile

Both Karan and Tejasswi have reacted to the viral screenshot. In a chat with HT City, Karan laughed it off, saying, "LOL, yes, that screenshot comes up every 6–7 months. It's been happening for 4–5 years... nothing new."

He also tweeted a cryptic yet cheeky "lol ????", which fans instantly linked to the dating app buzz.

While many fans dismissed the profile as fake, others speculated it might have been created during his earlier association with Bumble as a brand ambassador.

Work front

Tejasswi Prakash is set to appear in the upcoming web series Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, while Karan Kundrra recently participated in the reality show The Traitors. Karan also won Laughter Chef's along with Elvish Yadav.