Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has left netizens in awe with her jaw-dropping weight loss transformation. The actress looked stunning as she flaunted her new look at various events. Many social media users have linked her transformation to a post-breakup glow, calling it her "revenge look" after parting ways with Vijay Varma.

Recently, Tamannaah walked the ramp at a prestigious fashion show, and now she has added another feather to her cap. The actress has turned muse for KALKI's Bridal Couture 2025, radiating elegance and charm in a regal bridal avatar.

For the photoshoot, Tamannaah donned a red lehenga paired with a matching bralette featuring a plunging neckline. However, it was the dupatta embroidered with her name in Hindi that truly caught everyone's attention. She looked breathtakingly beautiful, exuding the perfect bridal glow.

The official handle of KALKI Fashion shared a series of videos on Instagram, leaving netizens smitten by Tamannaah's beauty and sophistication. While many fans praised her as the "ideal bride," others commented that had her relationship with Vijay Varma materialised, this could have been her bridal couture moment. At the same time, a section of users criticised the look, questioning the need for her bold outfit.

About Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma began dating in 2022 and shared screen space in Sujoy Ghosh's segment of Netflix's Lust Stories 2, which premiered in June 2023. Tamannaah confirmed their relationship during an interview with Film Companion in the same month.

The duo was first spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa, sparking speculation about their romance. Rumours further intensified when they announced their collaboration in Lust Stories 2. However, Vijay later clarified that their relationship did not begin on the film's sets.

In March 2025, reports surfaced that the couple had broken up. While neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has issued an official statement, their social media silence and separate public appearances have further fueled speculation about the split.