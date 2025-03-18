Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, celebrated her 20th birthday on March 16, 2025. The star-studded bash saw Gen Z celebrities, Rasha's close friends, and Raveena's industry friends dazzling in all-black outfits, keeping up with the party's theme.

From Tamannaah Bhatia to Veer Pahariya and Ibrahim Ali Khan, several well-known faces attended the celebration. However, Vijay Varma was noticeably absent.

Eagle-eyed fans spot Tamannaah Bhatia wearing Vijay Varma's jacket at Rasha's birthday bash; reactions

For the occasion, Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a black bodycon gown paired with a striped blazer. Though she didn't wear the blazer for photo-ops, she draped it over her shoulders. Eagle-eyed fans quickly took to the paparazzi's comment section, pointing out that the blazer closely resembled one previously worn by Vijay Varma.

Last year, Tamannaah had shared a picture with Vijay, where he was seen wearing a similar black-and-white striped coat.

Tamannaah's solo spotting comes amid breakup rumours with Vijay Varma. According to a Pinkvilla report, the couple—who were once deeply in love—have allegedly called it quits. However, Tamannaah's choice of outfit has now sparked speculation among netizens, who hope the separation rumours are untrue.

On the occasion of Holi, March 14, 2025, Tamannaah and Vijay both attended a Holi bash at Raveena's house but were papped separately and did not pose together, even in group photos.

Tamannaah Bhatia wearing Vijay Varma's blazer has seemingly debunked their breakup rumors.

According to a recent Siasat Daily report, the rift between Tamannaah and Vijay allegedly began when she felt pressured to settle down. Reports suggest that Tamannaah, in her mid-30s, was eager to get married and grew increasingly impatient. The news portal claimed that this issue became a "point of contention" between the two actors, leading to frequent disagreements.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started dating in 2022. The duo shared screen space in Sujoy Ghosh's segment of Netflix's Lust Stories 2, which premiered in June 2023. After months of speculation, Tamannaah officially confirmed their relationship during a June 2023 interview with Film Companion.

Coming back to Rasha let's take a look at who wore what!

Actor Rasha Thadani looked gorgeous in a black dress at her 20th birthday bash. Rasha's mother and actor Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a black dress at the party.

Ibrahim Ali Khan wore a white shirt and black and white jacket and paired it with blue denims.

Producer Pragya Kapoor and choreographers Bosco Martis and Tamannaah Bhatia posed for Shutterbugs.