Days after Anusha Dandekar indirectly accused ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra of "sleeping with all of Mumbai", the actor has hit back. The former Bigg Boss contestant lashed out at Anusha in his social media post but later deleted it. He didn't take her name but his social media rant gave it away. Karan accused such "elite women" of pushing successful men to the brink of suicide.

Just for promotions?

Karan Kundra hinted that the articles made news to sell the podcast. He referred to these women as "cruel elite women" and said that men who come from small cities get sucked into this. What further worried his fans was the actor saying that these men are then referred to with "justice for hashtags".

Instagram

The former Roadies gang leader lashed out saying, "87 articles in three hours and for what?? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys & girls of our country?? Is this entertainment for you?? It's unfortunate that today these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded and men like me have nowhere to go, we come from small cities work extremely hard, persevere away from our loved ones and NO one supports till the spark is sucked out of you, your vibrant personality becomes a reminiscence of the past and you end up as a 'justice for.. hashtag."

"Big Bollywood family connections?"

The 'Gumrah' host called it "systemic harassment, mental badgering, degrading persecution". "At 4 in the morning as I lay alone in my bed, consumed with utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these 'smash the patriarchy' women with connections to big Bollywood families intoxicated till their eyelids in power, get away with , why!??" he asked.

Kundrra further said that such 'blind items' breaks ones confidence and fractures strength. "They break you with these 'blind items', creep into your confidence and step by step fracture your strength! Now I'm beginning to understand why even the most seemingly successful, strong, bright men end up taking their lives in this country, coz there is no accountability, no consequences that these woke women have to face."

What had Anusha alleged

Anusha Dandekar, in a podcast, had said that she was brought onboard along with her boyfriend for a dating app promotion. But, her boyfriend was "sleeping with all of Mumbai" behind her back, through that app.