There are two types of people: some remain cordial with their exes and maintain a friendly relationship, while others go all out, speaking negatively about their former partners and sharing intimate details of their past relationships. Karan Kundrra, the heartthrob of Telly Town, is currently truly, madly, and deeply in love with Tejasswi Prakash. But before he dated Tejasswi, he was in a relationship with model-actor Anusha, but the couple parted ways long back. Still, Anusha is often seen talking about her past.

And once again, on her YouTube channel, Unverified The Podcast, Anusha dug up her past and spoke at length about her relationship; she also took an indirect dig at Karan. She alleged Karan had multiple affairs while he was dating her, and also mentioned that he slept around with many.

Without naming him, Anusha said, "The most incredible experience I had with dating apps was that I was signed to do campaigns for one, and at the time, my boyfriend—I got him the deal as well to do the campaign with me. The most he's ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet girls while we were doing the campaign together."

Anusha added that she felt betrayed after discovering her former boyfriend's infidelity. "We were supposed to be the faces together, but he was using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I discovered he was sleeping with all of Mumbai."

Ever since the clip has gone viral, netizens have agreed with Anusha and have alleged that Karan had indeed swiped right on them.

While she has not mentioned Karan, it's evident that she was once a brand ambassador for dating app Bumble while dating Karan, and he too was part of the deal.

This isn't the first time Anusha has spoken about her ex-Karan; in the past, she alleged Karan of cheating in their relationship.

In 2021, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Anusha was asked for a direct reason for her breakup.

One fan asked, "Please, just want to know the direct reason for your break-up if you can tell it?" She replied, "We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness... and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That's it."

In the past, Anusha has suggested that Karan cheated and lied to her and it was Karan who denied the allegations.

About Karan's past

Karan and Anusha were together for three-and-a-half years before breaking up in 2020. From 2016 to 2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, where they helped couples overcome their differences.

Anusha Dandekar is reportedly dating actor. The rumour mills began when she shared a heartfelt birthday note from Dandekar to Pradhan in late 2024. Previously, she was in a public relationship with actor Karan Kundrra, which ended in late 2020, and she also briefly dated actor Jason Shah in 2021.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, fondly known as TejRan, enjoy a massive fandom called the Teja Troops. The duo often makes stylish public appearances and frequently wins hearts with their PDA-filled posts on Instagram.

Their love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and ever since, speculation has been rife that they might tie the knot soon. However, neither Karan nor Tejasswi has confirmed or denied any wedding plans.