Karan Johar is undoubtedly a style inspiration for many in the country. The filmmaker has a wardrobe of the most stylish outfits. From sporting a slew of dapper suits at film award functions to rocking the desi avatar at weddings (did you already forget his outfit at Sonam Kapoor's wedding?), quirky tees to chic trench coats – Karan is the ultimate go-to person when it comes to some fashion advice.

But Karan doesn't limit his style quo to outfits alone. The Dharma Production head makes sure that his accessory also head turning. And the most recent accessory that has got everyone talking is his red travel bag.

The director was dressed in all-black – a dark black coat, ripped jeans, matching shoes and red sunglasses – to catch a flight. While his outfit of the day was outstanding on its own, Karan was spotted at the airport carrying a cool red Supreme bag that turned heads.

The stylish yet comfortable piece looks like something you'd want to own. But before you find your way to an online shopping portal to buy yourself a bag, it is not available for all. The limited edition pieces are from Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection and is said to cost about Rs 2.40 lakh.

The bag is so exclusive that it is believed only two stars in the country have it. One being Karan and the other is TV star Maniesh Paul. While Karan has the duffle bag version of it, Maniesh has a backpack from the collection. Internationally, stars like Justin Bieber, Madonna, Fedez and K-popstar Sandara Park have been spotted flaunting an accessory from the LV x Supreme collection.

On the personal front, Karan playing a doting father of his twins - Yash and Roohi. He gave everyone a glimpse of it recently. On the work front, the filmmaker's production house recently enjoyed box office success courtesy Raazi and is working on the filming of Kalank.