Online trolling and bullying have become serious problems with so many people, especially for those who are already in the public eye. In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, people have fueled the nepotism debate and given it a whole new spin. Due to this, celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others have been the target of a lot of hatred online.

We have come now to know that Karan Johar, who is facing most of the unwarranted flak, is working on giving a befitting answer to those who have resorted to online bullying. The filmmaker has been consulting his lawyers to make sure that they take the right step against the trolls that are threatening him and his family members.

"Karan is actively pursuing legal action. A team of lawyers, as well as online tech experts, have come together to see this through. The tech people in the team are tracking the social media handles that are trying to intimidate him through violence. They want to unearth these accounts, fake and real and submit the evidence to the relevant authorities. The comments got out of hand when people started to threaten physical harm and abuse to his children and gave rape threats against his mother," a source close to Karan Johar told the media.

Recently, we saw Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt take to their social media platforms to call out trollers who had sent hurtful messages to the latter, abusing the entire Bhatt family. Another similar situation was faced by actor Rhea Chakraborty who was called names and subjected to abuses which she brought to light via her social platform.

Several other celebrities have filed FIRs on similar subjects when they were the victim of such heinous cyber-bullying in the past and the police have taken these complaints very seriously.

If anyone is caught abusing or writing violent messages online would be liable to pay lakhs of rupees as fine along with the hefty imprisonment that comes with it under Section 67 of the IT Act and Section 507 IPC of the Indian legislation.