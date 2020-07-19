Nepotism and the Bollywood industry have turned synonymous since Sushant Singh Rajput's case opened up. Bollywood bigwigs have been facing online hate and cyberbullying that has so far been getting out of hand to the point of death threats and rape threats.

Alia Bhatt has become one of the easy targets when it comes to nepotism due to her background and her associations in the industry. This is something that many have been pointing to however, Kangana Ranaut once more called it out yesterday.

'A lie is a lie': Alia Bhatt tells fans

Where news spreads fast, lies spread faster. However, what Sushant Singh Rajput's death did was blur the lines between lies and truth. So much so that, netizens have been wanting answers from the top about what went on that nobody noticed. Much of the conspiracy theories have created huge issues for top stars in Bollywood and has given people the leeway to make personal attacks against them.

Kangana Ranaut had recently done an interview where she spoke to Arnab Goswami and the interview created headlines due to the nature of the allegations she raised against Bollywood. During the interview, Kangana spared no one and Alia Bhatt was at the top of her list, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he (Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."

The remark had come based on Alia's appearance on Koffee with Karan where she asked, "Who Sushant?" The video resurfaced when Sushant Singh Rajput died as a reason to call out Bollywood's nepotism. Moreover, Kangana even pointed fingers at Mahesh Bhatt saying that he threw a slipper at her.

The interview has created a stir with many fans commending the actress on being forthcoming and candid. To be that vocal is something many have appreciated. But, questions are being raised on the veracity of the claims. In light of all that's passed, Alia Bhatt today took to social media to make a statement. Without naming Kangana or indicating to the interview, the actress shared her piece on truths and lies saying, "The truth is the truth. Even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie. Even if everyone believes it."

It's yet to be seen what will come of these debates and all the allegations raised and what will it change, if at all it changes anything.