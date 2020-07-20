Over the years, Dharma Productions has given us many memorable films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dostana, Kapoor & Sons and many more. Most of these movies have shaped the golden years of our lives.

With the ongoing pandemic still looming over our heads, the audience has been anticipating the release of many movies. Let's take a look at five such most-awaited movies produced by Dharma.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to stream on Netflix from August 12, 2020. It tells the heartwarming tale of India's first female air force pilot in combat. Directed by newbie Sharan Sharma, the posters and announcement trailer of the film have received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Sooryavanshi

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year 2020. The audience has been pretty excited for the release of the film as it is full of action, romance, drama, and will see Akshay Kumar in Shetty's cop-universe. Not only this, but Akshay's Sooryavanshi will also be joined by Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba for a triple treat. The excitement around the movie has been buzzing ever since Rohit Shetty had announced Sooryavanshi's arrival. Even though the makers are waiting to release the film until the theatres open up, the audience has been eager to watch the movie.

Brahmastra

Directed by Ayaan Mukerji, Brahmastra will see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan coming together for a genre that has not been explored in Hindi films much - Superhero movies. The fantasy film has maintained the curiosity of the audience ever since its announcement. The film was slated to release towards the end of the year and the audience is excited to watch Ranbir and Alia, together for the first time onscreen, in a never-seen-before avatar.

Takht

Termed as Dharma's dream project, Takht will see an ambitious ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The production house ventures into a historical drama for the first time and that with the storyline, an exceptional star cast and the return of Karan Johar as a director has every Dharma fan out there eager to know more about the release of the film.

Shershaah

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah is an upcoming biographical war action film that will document the life of Captain Vikram Batra and his valour. The audience has identified Sidharth as the boy-next-door character, so seeing him essay the role of a brave soldier will be like a breath of fresh air.