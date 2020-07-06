Ranveer Singh is turning 35 on Monday, 6 July. This year it is a low-key celebration for him due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 aka coronavirus.

Ranveer Singh's Journey
He started his journey in Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma's Band Baaja Baraat which gave him a positive beginning to his career as it was made on the banner of Yash Raj Films. It was followed with hit film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. His next film Lootera failed to set the box office on fire, but he bounced back with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

In the next couple of years, there were ups and downs in his career. However, the films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmavaat, Simmba and Gully Boy made him a bankable new-age star in Bollywood.

With the films like Kabir Khan's sports-drama 83 and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, he is expected to rule the film industry in the time to come.

On the occasion of his birthday, we would like to revist his five coolest pictures from his childhood.

Ranveer Singh with his sister Ritika Bhavnani.Ranveer Singh Instagram

In the above photos Ranveer Singh and his sister Ritika Bhavnani are seen chilling on the couch.

Ranveer Singh with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.Ranveer Singh Instagram

A priceless throwback picture of Ranveer Singh's childhood. Young Ranveer is seen with Akshay Kumar.

Ranveer Singh with his sister Ritika BhavnaniRanveer Singh Instagram

A photo of Ranveer Singh taken in his childhood. This is taken during a Raksha Bandhan celebration.

A picture of Ranveer Singh from his childhood.Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh sports red jumpsuit with a hood. He is seen giving a thumbs up.

Ranveer Singh in his school days. The picture was shared by photographer and his friend Rohan Shrestha.Rohan Shrestha Twitter

An adorable photo of Ranveer Singh from his school days.

A photo from Ranveer Singh's childhood.Ranveer Singh Instagram

A picture of Ranveer Singh doing his cardio workout in his childhood.

Ranveer Singh is a fan of Hulk Hogan.Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh a fan of WWE star Hulk Hogan.

