Karan Johar was called out by Kangana Ranaut on his own chat show Koffee With Karan a couple of years ago and had termed him as the 'flagbearer of nepotism" in Bollywood. Since then, the debate on nepotism has been following Karan like an obsessive ghost whereever he goes. And yet again when Karan was recently asked about the term 'nepotism', the filmmaker didn't leave the chance to mock Kangana Ranaut who initially lit up the fire around it.

During his recent interaction, when Karan Johar was asked why does he loves the term nepotism so much, the Dharma Productions head took an indirect dig at Kangana and said, "I don't love this word, somebody else does. And now if I say something, you may start saying that I talk a lot."

Adding more to his answer, Karan Johar further said that he will let the person do all the talking about the topic whereas he would continue doing his job without any hassle.

On a related note, when Kangana Ranaut was asked whether she would help her child to get a film offer if he/she tell her about their desire to become to an actor 20 years down the line, she said in a recent interview, "If I do that, the possibility of him being a good director will be 50 per cent. If I really care for him as a mother, I will let him find his own way, because he can make a good living out of anything, anywhere."

She further added, "But if I want him to be an extraordinary person, I must throw him into the sea. He will either drown or make it."

The ongoing debate on nepotism has always been one of the hot topics of discussion in Bollywood especially because of Kangana's controversial Koffee With Karan episode. It now remains to be seen how Kangana would react to Karan's dig at her.