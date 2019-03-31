Kangana Ranaut might have snatched the Jayalalithaa biopic from many leading actress, but it would not be easy for her to win the appreciation as sections of audience are expressing their unhapiness over her choice and wondering whether she can fit the bill. Several polls conducted on social media sites have clearly shown that people, especially from Tamil Nadu, are not happy to accept her in the said character.

Now, Sri Reddy has joined the debate by giving her disapproval over the choice. The actress, on her Facebook, wrote that there is none who can do justice to Jaya's role. "Iron lady ruled with single finger on her Tamilnadu kingdom..no one replace her,I cant see any other person to do our thalivi role..she is only one..but biopic is so important, and helpful for our next generations to know her..any of our south Indian lady actress is fine but no "kangana ranaut"..[sic]" Sri Reddy posted.

Many are of the views that Ramya Krishnan or Anushka Shetty could have been the perfect choice. Reporedly, the makers had approached a lot of big names from South Indian films and Bollywood. Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Aishwarya Rai among many others were approached.

Vidya Balan was close on the heels of signing the movie as she even had a make-up test. In the end, she did not take up the film for some reasons.

Nonethless, Kangana Ranaut is set to give her best shot. The actress is now set to learn Tamil language. "The scenes will be in Tamil, and I will learn the language to understand the character better and feel closer to her. I will begin my language classes once I honour my commitments to Panga and Mental Hai Kya," she recently said in a press release.