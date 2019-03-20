Koffee With Karan 6 has been one of the most controversial seasons till date mainly of what transpired in the aftermath of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul episode. Both Pandya and Rahul had faced suspension from the BCCI, they were publicly shamed when they were called back from the ongoing Australian cricket tour. Karan Johar too had his own share of criticism for the controversial nature of his show and why he didn't filter the sexist and misogynist responses of Pandya and Rahul before airing it on national television.

As of now both Pandya and Rahul have been reinstated in the Indian cricket team and Karan Johar too had apologized to what had happened on the show taking the full responsibility for it. And once again, Karan Johar has opened up about it on Arbaaz Khan's new show called Pinch admitting the fact that the controversial episode did impact the show. He also took the entire blame upon himself and said that both Pandya and Rahul have already paid the price for what they said.

"I feel very responsible for the fact that both Hardik and Rahul are going through what they are. Yes, things are said on that, there's a certain comfort. I can't speak for people's personal opinions on the questions that are asked. And maybe sometimes the casual and irrelevant nature of the show lends itself to certain responses that may or may not agree with the fabric of our country. And I am completely in support of the opinions that came out as the result of that because things said have been or were inappropriate. I would take complete blame that the show is mine, it's my responsibility and I really feel bad everyday," Karan Johar said when Arbaaz Khan read out a comment on social media about Pandya-Rahul's Koffee With Karan episode.

He continued, "I also want to add that this lady who said that I ask sexist questions but I want to tell this lady that I ask the same questions to the women as well to rank men. It's a show and it has been going on for forteen years. Why today are you bringing up these things? My questions have not changed. Yes the questions are frivolous, they are risque, they are sexual in nature sometimes. And if that is not your cup of tea, then don't watch it. I am a very strong feminist. I am somebody who believes in the power of women and I would never in my own capacity knowingly upset or offend women by the nature of anything I do."

He further added, "It so happened that this show exploded and one voice lends to another. But these boys have already been punished. And by the time, this show we are talking about aid that their punishment has ended and been given a second chance in their careers. They both are very talented, exceptional forces in the world of cricket and I really believe that they have paid their price for what they said and I carry the burden of it. It has impacted the show but my show does not matter. It's one thing I do. Their careers matter."