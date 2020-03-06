Kapil Sharma is now a family man. The ace comedian became a proud father to his baby girl Anayra Sharma with wife Ginni Chatrath. There's no secret how Kapil always found time to be with his pregnant wife and baby daughter. He makes sure spending quality time with his wife and even Ginni has now started making public appearance with her husband. But her recent attendance at Baaghi 3 screening made her the soft target for trolls who had been having a field day on social media.

It is pretty natural for conceiving women to gain weight during pregnancy and after childbirth. But people overlooked this fact while body-shaming Ginni on her weight gain. The pictures from Baaghi 3 screening have surfaced online wherein Kapil Sharma and Ginni were seen posing a photographs. But little they know that Ginni's weight gain will become a topic of discussion.

From calling Ginni 'moti' to mocking Kapil with 'hathi mere jeevan sathi' jibes, trolls didn't leave a chance to showcase their sick mentality. And there were some people who even began saying that the husband-wife are competing against each other of who is going to get bigger than the other.

Meanwhile, Kapil has been enjoying his life to the fullest. From his daughter's birth to The Kapil Sharma Show topping the TRP charts, there's no limit to Kapil's happiness after making a stunning comeback from depression and drinking issues.

The couple had earlier introduced their baby daughter to their fans on social media by posting an adorable picture of Anayra. And a few day ago, the pictures of Kapil and Ginni's daughter had gone viral on the internet when they recently visited a friend.

Sharing his excitement of embracing fatherhood, Kapil had said, "Yes I have had sleepless nights but the feeling of being a father is out of this world! I am overwhelmed with all the love. I have had a bout of terrible cold because of which I haven't held my baby in my arms and I just want to hug her and tell her how much I have waited for this day to come. Both Ginni and the baby are healthy and doing well. Fatherhood has definitely brought in a lot of responsibilities, and I am looking forward to the same."