Holi is right around the corner and Kapil Sharma has plans to celebrate. This year, Holi is sure to be a muted affair as India comes to terms with the Coronavirus outbreak. The celebrations will take place on the Kapil Sharma Show.

This time Kapil Sharma will be hosting Kajol, Shruti Haasan and the cast of Devi on the show. Amidst the laughter, there will be a celebration.

Kapil Sharma will bring in Holi with Kajol and Shruti Haasan

The show is known to invite a multitude of guests and this time it's the cast of Devi. The show will see Kajol, and Shruti Haasan as the guests on Holi special. Joining them are, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

The format of the show is such that Kapil Sharma always pulls the leg of his guest and this time's no different. Having invited so many women on the show, he asks whether they had come together to shoot a film or to play Tambola. He will also clarify some hilarious rumours about the actresses.

In the Holi spirit, the guests and cast on the show are seen playing with colours and water guns on the stage. Kajol is seen squirting a water gun as well. With a song like Rang, they are truly going all out with the celebratory mood.

The short film Devi has released on YouTube and happens to be only 13 minutes long and features Kajol and Neha Dhupia in lead roles.