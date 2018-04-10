Kapil Sharma's leaked abusive and threatening phone call with journalist Vickey Lalwani of an entertainment portal SpotboyE has left everyone in shock and worried about the comedian's mental health. One of Kapil's oldest friends has reportedly said he was panic-stricken after learning about the incident, which took place on Friday (April 7).

The friend, whose name has not been revealed, apparently said that he was out of town when Kapil went on an abusive Twitter rant after the journalist allegedly spread false news against him. "When I landed my phone was flooded with messages asking if I knew what Kapil had done. It turned out to be worse than I had imagined," the friend was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The person was surprised to see Kapil surrounded by people whom the former didn't know about. "His girlfriend Ginny is there with him constantly. Lekin uske ilava mujhe nahin pataa yeh log kaun hain (but apart from her I don't know who these people are)," he said.

Kapil Sharma's ex-girlfriend and ex-manager Preeti Simoes had showed concern about the comedian's mental health and cited that he might be having bipolar or schizophrenia disorder.

"He (Kapil Sharma) has told me that he is suffering from depression because of the decisions he has taken in his life and that he has not been able to deal with it. Those messages got to a point where I thought they were suicidal. I got really scared for him," Preeti Simoes told International Business Times India in an interview.

Simoes also blamed Kapil's fiancee Ginni Chatrath and held her for being responsible for the comedian's current state of mind and not being by his side during his tough time.

Her allegations, however, didn't go down well with Kapil's friend who slammed Simoes and said, "This is plain conjecture. We can't go around playing a psychiatrist. If you ask me, all Kapil needs to do is stop drinking and get rid of his new friends. Also the attempts to discredit his girlfriend Ginni must stop."

"Preeti says she is his 'new girlfriend'. Ginni is actually Kapil's old girlfriend whom he ignored for a while as his friendship with Preeti Simoes grew. Now he is back with Ginni. That girl has given up everything to be with Kapil. Amritsar mein apna ghar-dwar chhod aye hai (she has left behind her life in Amritstar)," the friend further added while speaking about the sacrifices Ginni made for Kapil.

Speaking further about Ginni, the friend said, "Ginni is being portrayed as this small-town rustic girl. In fact she is sophisticated and very intelligent. Most of all she cares deeply for Kapil. To suggest that she is making him do wrong things like posting abusive tweets about the media or calling up a journalist to threaten him, is doing Ginni great disservice. She doesn't interfere in Kapil's career and profession. She is not allowed to. Kapil does exactly what he wants to. Let's not blame the wrong person."