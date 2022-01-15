If there is one personality on whom a biopic should be made – it has to be Kapil Sharma. And Fukrey fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is all set to showcase Kapil's roller-coaster journey to us. Titled Funkaar the film would be produced by Mahaveer Jain of Lyca Productions. Kapil Sharma has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows in his glorious career in the industry.

The ace comedian has also courted several controversies in his career so far and we wonder if these three controversies would feature in his biopic.

Mid-air fight with Sunil Grover: The mid-air fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover remains one of the worst kept secrets. The unfortunate incident also marked the downfall of Kapil Sharma as post the incident, several co-actors chose to walk out of the Kapil Sharma Show. In the absence of Sunil Grover the show's rating dropped drastically and Kapil faced severe backlash.

Drunk tweet to PM Modi: Kapil has himself revealed that his drunk tweet to PM Modi revealing the income tax amount he pays and corruption in BMC cost him around Rs. 9 lakh. He had to run away to Maldives and locked himself up in a room with no wi-fi. Now, it remains to be seen what prompted him to make that controversial tweet.

Alcohol addiction: It was reportedly Kapil's alcohol addiction that made him delay and sometimes postpone shoots. Several celebs were left waiting for hours as Kapil either cancelled or took hours to reach the sets. The show eventually had to go on a break and Kapil worked on himself.

Of course, Kapil Sharma bounced back and it would be interesting to see how he overcame all the odds to again emerge as the King of Comedy.