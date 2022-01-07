Kapil Sharma's co-star Tirthanand Rao tried committing suicide. The actor who is well known for mimicking Nana Patekar consumed poison and tried to end his life. However, his neighbors soon rushed him to the emergency ward and he was barely saved. The comedian has revealed that he had to take such a drastic step owing to financial and personal issues.

A report in Aaj Tak has revealed that the comedian took the extreme step owing to his financial woes. The pandemic has been tough on many people and Tirthanand was one of them. He could hardly make his ends meet and was under a lot of debt. To add to it, his family had also broken all ties with him. All of this combined forced him to take the extreme step.

Tirthanand's account

"I had consumed poison. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me. When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even reach to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members do not even talk to me. Even after coming from the hospital, I am staying alone at home. What could be worse than this," he reportedly said.

Comedian Sidharth Sagar and his drug relapse

Tirthanand has worked in several regional films and is known as Junior Nana Patekar. Last year, Comedian Sidharth Sagar who had also worked on the Kapil Sharma Show was found in a 'bad state' by police after a drug relapse. He was then sent to a rehab and his family had been summoned to Mumbai. Sidharth's mother had alleged that the comedian has had a history of drug abuse and bipolar disorder.