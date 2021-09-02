Comedian Sidharth Sagar has allegedly been through a drug relapse. The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus comedian was found in a 'bad state' by police. He was then sent to a rehab and his family has been summoned to Mumbai. Sidharth's mother alleges that the comedian has had a history of drug abuse and bipolar disorder.

Sidharth's mother speaks up

Sidharth's mother has said that though it has always been the family that comes forward to get him out of the situation, the comedian never understands that. "I had got a call from the police station that Sidharth Sagar was found in a bad state and he only remembered my name and number and they called me up. They asked me to take him from there."

She further told a leading daily, "The tragic part is whenever he has got into such a situation none of his friends, well-wishers or anyone has come forward to help him. It has always been his parents but he has never understood to value his family. I am a mother and I want him to get out of the situation. I have always been around him and never let him be alone, but unfortunately, I had to travel to Delhi for my pet who was unwell and later passed away. We came here and we got a call about Sidharth. I am yet to figure out what exactly went wrong."

Earlier, Sidharth had claimed that his family had kept him captive and asking him to take medicines he had no idea about. He had accused his family of mentally torturing him.