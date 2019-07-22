One of the most popular and most loved female comedians of our times, Bharti Singh, might light up our TV screens every time she comes into the frame. However, life hasn't always been a shining affair for her. Bharti Singh may be enjoying a luxurious life now but during her childhood days, she had to face many battles for survival.

On Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show, Juzz Baat, Bharti had revealed many dark secrets of her life. Bharti had revealed that when her mother was pregnant with her, she wanted to abort her, owing to financial pressures. However, her mother is now quite proud of her. She also recalled how once her mother was not well and she was reluctant to go to the show and perform, but her mother motivated her to go ahead saying her performance makes her proud.

Bharti Singh was recently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi, where her funny antics with Rohit Shetty and the contestants, tickled everyone's funny bones. Talking about Navjot Singh Sidhu being replaced from the show, Bharti had told Pinkvilla, "Regarding Sidhu ji, I had gotten a lot of call even then [when he was asked to leave the show] and I was like what can I say? I am myself not there in two episodes. So, I am not aware if he will be making a comeback on the show. For us, Sidhu ji and Archana ji are no different. Archana ji has at many levels filled the space of Sidhu ji. She also laughs a lot. I have immense respect for both. I started my career with Sidhu ji and Archana ji encouraged me thereon. So for me if both are there in the show, nothing better."