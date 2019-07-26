The Kapil Sharma Show is one place where Bollywood celebrities feel at ease and often open up about their weird encounters. So when Kriti Sanon along with her Arjun Patiala co-star Diljit Dosanjh appeared on the show, we came across an incident when Kriti's celebrity status turned into an embarassment for her parents when they went shopping in a store.

Kriti's mother Geeta, who was also present on the show, revealed that once they had gone for shopping on a 50% sale shop. But soon onlookers were quick recognise them and they began chattering about how they were buying outfits from a 50% sale store.

"At times we feel it's better if sometimes people don't recognize us at certain places," Kriti Sanon's mother said on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Her mother said that they had even asked Kriti to leave the shop so that they can roam around without pulling people's attention like a magnet.

