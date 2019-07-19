The way Kapil Sharma and his show – The Kapil Sharma Show – bounced back after a series of failures and career that was going downhill is beyond doubt commendable. While many left the show after the whole Sunil Grover – Kapil Sharma fiasco, there were many who stood by Kapil and the show rock solid. And one such person was Kiku Sharda.

Talking about the show and how they bounced back, Kiku told TOI, "The last six months have been so good and with the latest addition of Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek the show has only got bigger and better. The team of writers are fantastic and with Salman Khan producing the second season things are becoming better. We were a little sceptical and apprehensive at the beginning about the second season but now we have left all the negativity behind and only looking ahead."

Kiku also said that though they were a bit apprehensive about the second season would turn out to be, he is thankful to the channel and the fans who supported them. He also believes that the love the audience had never ceased for them and they waited for them to return with the show.

Though the Kapil Sharma Show might not be able to feature in the TRP ton ten list every week, the love the show enjoys from its audience hasn't diminished a bit. Recently, Archana Puran Singh had opened up about Navjot Singh Sidhu in an interview with HT and had said, "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."