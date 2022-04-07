Archana Puran Singh has dropped a truth bomb against the Kapil Sharma Show team. She has revealed that the team is busy doing some cost cuttings. And in order to do that, has left behind Archana Puran Singh from their US tour. A BTS video shows Krushna Abhishek pulling Archana Puran Singh's leg and reveals how they badmouth her about demanding huge money, but they are the ones raking in moolahs.

The funny banter

In the video, the two are seen discussing how the Kapil Sharma team is leaving for the US tour. However, Archana is left upset over not being taken for the tour to "save money". Krushna however adds that the makers are still considering taking to the tour as there wouldn't be any entertainment value without her. Kapil and the team is often seen cracking jokes at Singh's expense and she likes too.

However, many times, the fans and followers of the show feel that Kapil and the team cross the line when they joke about Archana. A couple of years back, when Kapil was slammed for the same, the celebrity judge had taken to social media to clear the air.

When Archana cleared the air

"Irreverence and inconvenience is the mother of all comedy. I firmly believe that. William James said "We don't laugh because we are happy, we're happy because we laugh." I 'choose' to be happy. And I love people who make me laugh. I love you Kapil. Because you make me laugh. Like no other. Much like the sunshine you bring into the lives of millions, may you shine always. @kapilsharma @sonytvofficial @banijayasia," Archana had written.