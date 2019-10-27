Kapil Sharma was having a great time interacting with Saand Ki Aankh actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar who have recently become the talk of the town for playing the roles of 60-year-old women. Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta had said that they should've been playing such characters on screen which had sparked a debate in the industry. And yet again Taapsee has openly expressed her views on people's reaction on playing aged characters in the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

When Kapil asked Taapsee and Bhumi about their roles and what made prompted them to take up such challenging characters on screen, Taapsee said, "When we did this film, we had our mothers all the time in our minds. Because they (mothers) are the only people who live for themselves. They've lived their lives for us."

She further went on to take an apparent dig at Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta who were vocal about how filmmakers should have taken the risk to take older actresses for the role.

"The role was such that which actors would refuse. Many actors are saying that 'we should have played these characters.' But this was our opportunity and grabbed it," Taapsee said.

Earlier, when one user wrote on Twitter that though the trailer of Saand Ki Aankh looked fabulous, maybe the filmmakers should have cast older actresses in the film. Neena Gupta had replied, "Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai."

Questioning the casting of the film, Soni Razdan had earlier told The Quint, "This makes no sense. I think it's about authenticity. Would The Kominsky Method have worked with 30-year-olds? It's just silly beyond a point. I don't know the script and that's not for me to suppose. I'm just saying that all this talk of Bollywood breaking out of the stereotype is rubbish. If this is what we are back to in the end. One film - Badhaai Ho - doesn't mean a stereotype has been broken."

Well, it looks like the ageism debate around casting Taapsee and Bhumi in Saand Ki Aankh is far from over.