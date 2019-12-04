Last year, when Sanjay Dutt's biopic was released, it was documented in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial that the actor had slept with as many as 308 women including prostitutes. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor as Sanju baba reveals the count of his past girlfriends in front of his wife Maanayata, played by Dia Mirza. And it looks like Sanjay Dutt has finally found his 309th girlfriend in his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon.

As Panipat is nearing its theatrical release, Sanjay Dutt along with Kriti Sanon and director Ashutosh Gowariker visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film. There's no doubt that the trio had immense fun and laughter on the show, host and comedian Kapil Sharma couldn't help but ask Sanjay about his 308 girlfriends.

When Kapil further prodded Sanjay to spill some beans about how did he manage to convince so many girls to be with him, the Vaastav actor said that he has to still keep a count of his girlfriend. He further joked that his co-star Kriti Sanon could easily be his 309th girlfriend after getting impressed by her performance in Panipat.

Last year, Hirani had revealed that Sanjay Dutt used to con women by setting up a meeting with his fake mother's grave and not because of his good looks, charming personality and lifestyle.

"He would start dating a girl and take her to this graveyard. He would say, 'I have brought you here to meet my mother.' After this unusual meeting, the girl would feel emotionally attached to Sanju. The reality was that the grave was not his mother's," Hirani had told India Today during an interaction.

But Sanju didn't just con the women by scoring them emotionally but he was also vengeful after getting dumped by his girlfriends.