While both Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma are among the topmost comedians we have in the country today, there was a time when the duo did not even see eye-to-eye. After they came together, both of them declared that it was a media-created fallout. Krushna has again opened up about his equation with Kapil.

A TOI report quotes Krushna as saying, "There have been no ego hassles between Kapil and me. In fact, there has been no ego problem ever. I visited his place two months before the second season of TKSS began and there was an ice-breaking moment. We never had any personal issues with each other. It was just because of a few media reports people thought that we had problems but there was no personal rivalry."

International Business Times, India, recently got in touch with Kashmera to talk about what was her reaction when Krushna decided to join The Kapil Sharma Show and whether she felt he would be overshadowed.

Kashmera candidly told us, "No, no. Not at all! Kapil and Krushna started off together in Comedy Circus and they have always been very good buddies. They have been close friends. They have never really been against each-other. It's the media and sometimes the production houses which come up with these stories of a fall-out between them."

Kashmera's honest confession

"Honestly, I love Kapil. I think he is hilarious and I have always been very honest with him. Right from the time when he was in Comedy Circus. Even when people used to think that there was some issue between Krushna and him, I used to message Kapil saying how much I loved his episode. I used to watch Kapil's show more than Krushna's Drama Company. There is a fan of Kapil in my house, I am! And I really feel it was high time these talented people – Kapil, Krushna and Bharti came together. In fact, I am waiting for the day when Sudesh Lahiri would join the show," said Kashmera.

Kashmera Shah had also spoken up about why she does not visit the sets of Kapil Sharma Show often. She had told IBT, "I have been there once, with my kids. I am a working person myself and I get very hassled when somebody comes on my set. Then I have to entertain them too and it's my workplace. So hence, I don't really go with the kids or don't go there myself to sit there and disturb them. Vo bhi hai plus Krushna will get conscious if he has to romance someone. So I don't want to be a burden on them or disturb them or affect their performance in any way by my presence."