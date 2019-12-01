There was a time when Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor weren't at good terms with each other after Sanju baba had suspected Kapoor of having an affair with his past girlfriend Tina Munim (Ambani). An infuriated Sanjay had even decided to beat him up with the help of his good friend Gulshan Grover. With time, the bitterness between them faded away and eventually the two became good friends with each other.

And since Kapoor is back in Mumbai all hale and hearty after completing his cancer treatment, Sanju baba along with Raj Bansal were seen visiting him and Neetu Kapoor at their residence for a small get together. And undoubtedly, the night must have turned out to be one of the most memorable moments when the old friends met after a long time.

"Feels great when friends come over to just say How much they love you How much they missed you," Neetu Kapoor wrote on Instagram while giving a glimpse into their party night.

Raj Bansal too shared an emotional note on his Instagram while sharing a couple of pictures with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. "You don't need words to describe a friend. Met chintu & neetu after a long time. Time flies when we are together. The best couple I know. God bless," he wrote.

While the old bunch of friends were seen having a good time, some of fans couldn't help but notice how Sanjay Dutt was overly drunk. In the picture, while everyone were looking at the camera, Sanju baba had his eyes closed and looked as if he had almost no clue about what was going on around him. His fans even started showing concern whether Dutt was alright after looking at his picture.

"Sanju looked so old," an online user wrote while another said, "By Sanju sir looks very weak... Is he okay ?" And another one said, "Baba is drunk AF."