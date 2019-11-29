To all the budding actors out there, veteran and senior actors always have some good advice to share with. Young actors get a chance to learn a lot just through the interviews of the senior actors.

Actor Rishi Kapoor, the father of Ranbir Kapoor, believes that he managed to stay relevant with time because he builds his mind as an actor, and definitely not the body.

Talking in an interview about a current lot of actors, Rishi Kapoor said, "Budding actors are more interested in grooming and building their body. They should focus more on emotional exercises and not the physical ones. Build your mind and not your body when you prepare for acting. Because if you have the skill of acting, you will definitely become an actor. If one doesn't have that, it is irreplaceable. Look at me, do I have a body? But I am still working."

Also, the actor was all praises for Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal saying they don't have muscles, but are talented actors. He said, "Going to gym and wasting money there won't make you an artiste. Bachchan saab ko dekho. He did not have muscles. But even today, he is the original angry young man of Hindi cinema!"

Rishi Kapoor lived his Bollywood career transforming from a child actor to a top star to a character artiste. Rishi's recent blockbuster hits are Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk.

He will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph's The Body, Rishi co-stars with Emran Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The film is slated for release on December 13.

During his recent stay in the US for health treatment, Rishi says he got a chance to see how his films still hold relevance among the international audience. Of course Indian cinema is loved everywhere.