What happens when the biggest superstar of the generation meets the biggest comedian of the era? An episode full of laughter, humour and entertainment. And that is exactly what you would get to see on the upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma Show featuring Salman Khan and the team of Dabangg 3.

A clipping from the episode has now gone viral that shows Salman Khan and Kapil engaging in a funny banter. When Kapil Sharma asked Salman Khan whether he sleeps immediately after laying on the bed or does he take time to fall asleep, Salman Khan said he never sleeps on the bed, instead sleeps on the couch. Revealing a funny reason behind it, Salman says that he doesn't sleep on the bed as he is single and thus sleeps on the couch instead.

Deepika finds Kapil's baby-girl adorable!

Deepika Padukone was recently on the show to promote her film, Chhapaak. It so happened on the sets that Deepika Padukone, while shooting the Chappak episode, asked Kapil to show the pictures of his little angel and Kapil showed the pics to Deepika whom he fondly calls Deepu. A photographer shared pictures from the sets on his Instagram account and wondered whether the comedian showed the actor a picture of his daughter. "He did! & she's adorable!" Deepika commented, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Expressing his happiness he shared on Twitter saying, "Today, on our first anniversary me and Ginni take an opportunity to thanks all of you for all the love & blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can't thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life.Truly Grateful. #gratitude"

Good times for the Team of Kapil Sharma Show

It is not only the year-end but also several good news is coming in for Kapil Sharma and the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. While Kapil Sharma turned father on December 10, 2019, he also celebrated his first wedding anniversary on December 12, 2019. The Kapil Sharma Show also completed 10 successful episodes and Salman Khan's third film in the most popular franchise, Dabangg, is slated for a grand release on December 20, 2019. Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichha Sudeep are the other stars in the film.