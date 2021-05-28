And the weekend is going to get better with this happy news for all the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show. Television's most popular reality show is soon going to be back. The show had gone off-air early this year leaving many fans heartbroken. Kapil Sharma had decided to take the short break to welcome his second child, a baby boy. And ever since, fans and followers of the show have been waiting with bated breath to know when the show would be back.

And here it is! As per reports, Kapil Sharma Show would start airing again from July 2020. The premiere episode is rumored to telecast on July 21. The reality comedy show will have many old as well new artists which will air on Sony Entertainment Television. As per a DNA report, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh will be a part of the show.

Apart from this, a set of new people would be joining the team both on and off-screen. Talking about this, Kapil had recently said, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment." Salman Khan would remain the producer of the show.

Sumona talks about being unemployed

A few days ago, TKSS' integral part, Sumona Chakravarti had revealed that she was unemployed. The actress had said that she was without work but still had the luxury to provide for herself and her family. She also thanked God for supporting her and giving her this privilege. "Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege," Sumona had said in her social media post.