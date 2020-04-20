Ever since The Kapil Sharma Show started airing on television, Kapil Sharma and his team had been taking constant dig at Archana Puran Singh. The demeaning jokes on her didn't go down well with netizens who had trolled Kapil Sharma for going overboard with his jokes on Archana. But Kiku Sharda says that Archana is very much aware of the jokes and sly digs that are taken at her on the show.

Kiku Sharda, who plays the role of Baccha Yadav on the show, said that they all share a great rapport with Archana and have a lot of respect for her. He also stated that their bond with each other has only become stronger than ever.

"Krushna, Bharti Kapil share a great bond with Archana ji and it is a very long association. They have known and worked with each other since the Comedy Circus days. I have done only 1 season of Comedy Circus but they have worked together on 17 seasons and for some 8 years. They share such a strong bond and now working on TKSS, it has become stronger," Kiku Sharda was quoted as saying by TOI in an interview.

He continued, "When we shoot for TKSS we make sure that any celebrity visiting our show should not feel bad. We draw a line and don't go over the top with our jokes. We try our best to not hurt anyone with our jokes. We make fun of each other and pull each other's leg. Archana ji is as much as a co-star like any of us. One needs to understand that she is part of the team and we create jokes sitting with each other. She is very much aware of what jokes are going to be cracked and what the script is."

Kiku also set the records straight while addressing the trolls that Archana takes all the jokes quite sportingly and never gets offended by their jokes at all.

The Kapil Sharma Show has gone off-air due to the ongoing lockdown situation across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. A few days ago, it was reported that Kapil Sharma would be shooting new episodes of the show from home. The speculations started spreading like wildfire when Kapil had revealed that he had been writing a skit while spending his time at home with his wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra Sharma. However, Kapil Sharma refuted the rumours.