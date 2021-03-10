It has been more than a month since the Kapil Sharma Show went off-air. It was Kapil's decision to be by his wife and his family when the newborn arrives. And he has been every bit of a doting dad. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 1, this year. Kapil had made the announcement of the show going off-air owing to his paternity leave.

Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Kiku Sharda and many other celebs had wishes the couple on turning parents again. Amid all this, Netflix dropped its series announcements and we got a glimpse of Kapil Sharma in it too. Now, no other announcement had been made about Kapil signing a deal with Netflix or what kind of show would he be coming with. And soon, speculations started turning rife. Gossipmongers started putting two and two together and since no official announcement had been made about Kapil's return on TV, assumed the show had permanently gone off air.

Many even concluded that the show would only be back on OTT now. When Bollywoodlife reached out to Kiku Sharda, he said, "This is news to me. I have not heard to this effect. I have not been in touch with channel people of late as the show is off air."

The Kapil Sharma Show is shown on Sony LIV, which is the online platform of the channel. Over the years, Kapil Sharma has had a long association with the channel. "We know how the show went off air when he was dealing with his alcoholism and anxiety issues. However, they placed their trust on him when he was ready for a new start," he said.

If the Kapil Sharma Show does restrict itself to just OTT, it would lose a vast majority of loyal audience. And the makers certainly wouldn't want to miss out on them. All the theories and speculations remain vague until we receive an official statement from the cast or the makers involved.