Kapil Sharma has always had a love-hate relationship with the media and paparazzi. While one section hails the ace comedian, there is another that hasn't been too kind. While one section has seen his benevolent and generous side, another has faced his wrath too. And something similar happened when Sharma was making his way to the airport on a wheelchair.

Kapil Sharma was spotted at the airport on a wheelchair when he was surrounded by the paps. Kapil and his team asked the shutterbugs to back off but to no avail. It was at this point that Kapil lost his cool. He angrily called them "ullu ke patthey". He also asked his bodyguards to make them go away. Kapil Sharma was seen wearing a black track suit and sporting a face mask at the airport. It was later revealed that the actor had suffered back injury while working out in the gym and hence had taken the wheelchair.

Paparazzi wishes him speedy recovery

Twitter was left divided over the whole incident. While sharing the video of his team members Manav Manglani said, "Chalo ji Hum Ullu Ke Patthey but we still wish you a speedy recovery Injured #KapilSharma at the airport today." There was one section that empathised with Sharma and another that didn't approve of his mannerisms. "Itna attitude kapil sharma ke dimag me chadh gyi success" said one user. "Why is he repeating the same mistake again?" wrote another.

While those who supported the actor outnumbered those who didn't. "Nobody would like to end up in a wheelchair. Sure as hell, Nobody would like to be filmed/captured while they're being escorted in a wheel chair and going through their own misery," said a user. "He is in pain, respect his privacy," said another.

Kapil Sharma welcomed his second child – a baby boy – early February. The Kapil Sharma Show has also gone off-air for some time to let the actor enjoy quality time with his family.