The upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma Show is guaranteed to be a laugh riot. With the entire team of Dabangg 3 – Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichha Sudeep in attendance, the episode would be packed with entertainment.

Bharti turns Madhuri

Bharti Singh, dressed as Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!! enters the stage with a duplicate Salman Khan. Bharti is seen dressed as Madhuri Dixit in her iconic purple saree from the song, Didi Tera Devar Deewana. Upon seeing the duplicate Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma who is dressed as Arora Sahab, says he hasn't seen a worse Salman Khan in his life.

Salman is then asked to recreate a scene from the sequence with Bharti and when he does, a happy Bharti is left blushing. Bharti also tries saying, "uhhu uhhu" in the filmy style which makes Krushna say, "Ae ubli hui Madhuri Dixit". Taking the dig further, Krushna says that if Dr Nene sees this version of Madhuri to "toh nene ke dene padh jayenge." Salman Khan and everyone on the sets is left laughing over this joke.

Krushna's dig at mama Govinda

In the same episode, Krushna took a dig at his mama Govinda. He went to Prabhudheva and asked him, "Sir, aapke saath achha nahi hua hain picture main. Itna bada picture hain, itna bada gaana hain...itna sa role diya hain inko gaane mein, itne achhe dancer hain" to which Kapil replies, "Arey, woh film ke director hain na!" To this, Krushna replies, "Abi Salman bhai director hain kya? Lekin bhai ne pura role diya na unko picture me (looking at Arbaaz)...main sachhi bolti hain, bhai-bhai hota hain...ye mama-chacha sab baatein hain!"

Kapil's daughter

Kapil Sharma recently shot for an episode with Deepika Padukone for the promotion of her film Chhapaak. Deepika asked Kapil to show the pictures of his little angel and Kapil showed the pics to Deepika whom he fondly calls Deepu. A photographer shared pictures from the sets on his Instagram account and wondered whether the comedian showed the actor a picture of his daughter. "He did! & she's adorable!" Deepika commented, along with a heart-eyes emoji.