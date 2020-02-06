Trust Kapil Sharma Show to entertain you like never before and you will never be disappointed. The show has been topping the TRP charts with its impeccable comic timing and brilliant performances by actors like Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty and Bharti Singh.

It has become the one shot place for celebrities to promote their films. This time, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan visited the show and undoubtedly it turned out to be a laughting riot. As we all know that there have been reports of Sara and Kartik seeing each other for a while now. But none of them have admitted it publicly. Kapil tried to cash in on these rumours of Sara and Kartik's relationship which took a hilarious turn.

Kapil Sharma was at his mischievous best when decided to tease Sara and Kartik about their rumoured relationship. A few days ago, Kartik was seen lifting Sara on paparazzi's demand for photographs. Kapil asked Kartik to recreate the scene on the show but with a twist. The comedian asked Kartik to lift Archana Puran Singh instead of Sara. And surprisingly, Kartik pulled off the task with ease. He then acted as if he fainted after lifting Archana in his arms and everyone burst into laughter.

Saif Ali Khan on Sara and Kartik's on-screen chemistry

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's chemistry in their upcoming Love Aaj Kal is the talk of the town. The rumoured couple who were in a relationship parted ways for reasons best known to them is been loved for their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Saif Ali Khan also commented on the duo's on-screen chemistry and told ET Times, "I think it is very interesting. Both of them are tremendously popular actors. I'm sure you know people are going to flock to see the movie."

Sara Ali Khan denies dating Kartik Aaryan

A few days ago Sara also revealed that she was never dating Kartik Aaryan, in fact, was in the Love Aaj Kal zone, she made a shocking revelation, she said,

"Everything I say is to be taken with a pinch of salt because sometimes I say things just for effect." What? Now, what does it mean? Addressing her thing with Kartik more clearly, Sara added that she has never worked with Kartik.

"I don't think I've worked with Kartik, it was Veer I met on the sets of the film. I don't think Sara and Kartik ever hung out together, it was Veer and Zoe," the actress told Mumbai Mirror.