The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience ever since it started airing on television. Every week celebrities come to promote their upcoming projects and overdose themselves with laughter. This upcoming weekend, Malaika Arora along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor will be seen promoting their new show India's Best Dancer which will start airing on Sony TV from February 29 onwards.

And as we all know that Kapil Sharma never leaves a chance to try his luck with actresses, he was caught openly flirting with the evergreen diva Malaika Arora who couldn't control her laughter on stage.

To entertain the guests and the audience, Kapil and his co-stars were seen tickling the funny bones with their impersonation of a court room drama. While Kapil was seen in his Rajesh Arora avatar, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti pulled off the roles of Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Judge.

And watching Malaika sitting right in the front, Kapil couldn't resist himself from passing cheeky lines on the diva. In his inimitable way, Kapil said that he is very thirsty and asked if someone could bring him nariyal ka pani (coconut water) and stressed that the nariyal should be 'Malai ka' (cream).

"Mujhe bohot pyaas lagi hai, koi nariyal pani mangwao aur nariyal Malaika hona chahiye. Hath todd dunga agar bina Malaika nariyal aaya to," Kapil aka Rajesh Arora said. After listening to this, Malaika broke into laughter and even audience were left in splits.

Take a look.