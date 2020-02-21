The latest TRP report of of 2020 released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is finally here. Though the changes are not drastic in comparison to last week, let's take a look.

Let's take a look at the TRP report for the week:

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya, which had been replaced by Naagin 4 in the first week of January, has stayed intact at its top spot. The show has grabbed the top spot.

Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor's hit series Naagin 4, starring Jasmin Bhasin, has taken up the second spot this week. Jasmin Bhasin has confirmed her exit from the show and said, "My role was to add to the mystery. The audience was supposed to think that I am a naagin and in a surprising turn of events, Nia was to be revealed as one. The show is full of twists and this was one of them. What happens to Nayantara is a mystery and it will unfold on its own. For me, my journey on the show was always meant to be this way."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the third spot this week. The show has gained momentum due to the break-up track between the two.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the last few weeks, has bounced back again and taken up the fourth spot this week.

Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi starrer Choti Sarrdaarni which has been the talk-of-the-town since its premiere episode has gained the fifth spot.

However, what's shocking is that none of the reality shows - Kapil Sharma Show, Indian Idol or Bigg Boss have managed to land in the top five this week. Despite Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's wedding gimmick which should have raked massive TRPs, the show hasn't landed in top five. Same is the case for BB13 which had a massive finale last week. Despite continuously entertaining the audience and making them laugh, Kapil's show is also not able to be a part of the top five consistently.