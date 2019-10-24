It's going to be double the fun this weekend with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will grace The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend for the promotion of their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. By the look of the promos and the teasers of the episode, entertainment dose fro this weekend is completely guaranteed.

Kapil Sharma asks Bhumi the reason behind featuring in only those films which have problems like weight, toilet etc. To this, an 'un-amused' Bhumi says that's because she is a doctor 'internally'. To test Pednekar, Kapil comes up with his own medical issue. However, a witty Bhumi then tells him that she is 'dil ki doctor'. To which, Kapil says, he is also a 'dil ka mareez'.

While sharing the promo of the episode, Kapil wrote, "Watch these very beautiful and talented girls @taapsee n @bhumipednekar along with #shooterdadis on #TheKapilSharmaShow." The episode will also feature Shooter Dadis on whom the film has been made. They will also show Kapil and the audience how to shoot. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti would also entertain the guests and the audience with their antics.

Recently, Kapil's show was embroiled in a controversy when Govinda joined the show for an episode and asked Krushna Abhishek to not be present then. Reacting to the same, Krushna told TOI, "I was told by the team that Sunita Ji didn't want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show. Chi Chi mama and I patched up six months ago. I have been to his house a couple of times to meet him, and we are in touch," he added.

Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah, who is known for being vocal about her opinions, told International Business Times, "I find it a little strange that they did not want Krushna at the time that they were on stage. I understand that Krushna is fabulous in comedy but he would not have overshadowed Govindaji. So why the insecurity? But, of course, we can't control how others think, right? As far as I am concerned, I have distanced myself from people that involve themselves in such meaningless politics. I am too busy with the release of my first film and honestly, I have no time for people that sit at home and plot against my husband and me."