Instead of Bollywood celebrities who grace the Kapil Sharma Show every weekend, this time, viewers will get to witness some popular Canadian dignitaries.

Kapil Sharma pushed his shoot schedule to welcome the ministers on his show. According to the Times of India, the dignitaries spoke on the diaspora in Canada. In one of the pictures from the shoot, Kapil and Archana Puran Singh are seen posing along with the ministers.

Minister thank Kapil on Twitter

On Twitter, Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Ontario, expressed his gratitude towards Kapil for inviting him on Kapil Sharma Show. "A thrill to meet @KapilSharmaK9 today. Thank you for having me on your show to talk about Ontario and our strong, diverse community. Looking forward to seeing you again in Canada this summer," Fedeli wrote.

Kapil's witty reply on Twitter

Kapil being himself, gave a witty reply. "Sir it was an honour to host u and interact with u, n yes,u r really shorter than I had expected but u stand tall with all the good work that u do.. see u soon in Canada ," he replied.

Kapil's association with Canada

Kapil's association with Canada goes a long way. Last year, during the ace comedian's Vancouver visit, he met the former British Columbia Premier Christy Clark. Again in July this year, Kapil visited Canada with his wife Ginni Chatrath on their babymoon.

Kapil's personal life

Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child in December. The soon-to-be mom had a baby shower recently. There were rumours that Kapil was planning to wrap up his shoot schedule well in advance so as to spend a good amount of time with his wife and his child post-delivery.

Talking about pregnancy, the 38-year-old had stated, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."