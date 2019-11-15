Do you think Sumona Chakravarti really gets offended by Kapil Sharma for pulling her leg? What about his comments on her social media post?

Kapil and Sumona share a great camaraderie on The Kapil Sharma Show and fans love seeing them pull each other's leg. Kapil's one-liners on the actress' lips leaves the audience in splits every time the actress, who plays the role of Bhoori, makes an appearance.

Well, not just on-screen but Kapil and Sumona's banter can be seen off-screen as well and here is a proof.

On the occasion of Children's Day, Sumona posted a cute picture of hers from her childhood on Twitter. In the image, she can be seen sporting a pink dress and flashing a broad smile. She captioned it as: "बचपना कभी ना जाए। #HappyChildrensDay."

While one will find the picture adorable, Kapil, who never leaves an opportunity to make fun on her, commented: "Wow बचपन में भी तुम्हारा मुँह कितना ज़्यादा खुलता था #HappyChildrensDay. (Your mouth used to open so wide in childhood too)."

Pat came a reply from Sumona like she does on the show, "Such a kamina you are Kappu." Well, one who watches the duo's funny banter on show, knows the actress said that in jest.

Such a कमीना you are kappu ???? https://t.co/qUmUwNyjnV — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) November 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Kapil while shooting for one of the recent episodes of his show, opened up about Sunil Grover's character Rinku Bhabhi and how the much-loved character came into existence.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Kapil while interacting with the Bala cast - Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednakar - introduced a person named Rajan who works closely with the team and revealed that the character Rinku Bhabhi was inspired by Rajan and his wife. This particular scene, however, was deleted from the episode that aired. Kapil and Sunil's funny banter on the show is still missed by millions of their fans.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which has always been in the top five most-watched shows in terms of TRP, has slipped to the 9th position in the latest rating chart.