Trust Kapil Sharma to find humour even in things we cannot imagine. And something similar happened when the team of singers - Badshah, Hardy Sandhu, Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur, DJ Chetas - joined his show.

Badshah's trick

Kapil, who is on the seventh sky with the new addition to his family, the success of his show and the completion of 100 episodes, was at his hilarious best as he pulled Badshah's legs over his weight.

In a promo shared by Kapil, he can be seen telling, "Badshah jo hain vo apna wajan jaan boojh ke kum nahi karte hain kabhi bhi. Vo isliye nahi karte kyunki jaise aaj kal trend chal raha hai k eek ek film mein saat aath composers hote hain, to kabhi album ka cover bane, to ye photo mein jyada nazar aayein. Jaise Tanishk abhi complain kar rahe thhe, keh rahe thhe ke mera bagchi to inke hi peeche chhup jaata hai."

While sharing the promo video, Kapil wrote on Instagram, "All #rockstars together @badboyshah @harrdysandhu @aseeskaurmusic @tanishkbagchi n @djchetas in #thekapilsharmashow tonight #tkss #100 #celebrations with #goodnews #music #dance #comedy #fun #laughter #tv #tvshows #movies #bollywood #weekend #happiness"

Kapil - Sunil re-union

Recently, Kapil treated fans with a picture of his with Sunil Grover, with whom he once had an ugly fall-out. The picture shared on Instagram also had Salman Khan and was from Sohail Khan's birthday bash. Kapil captioned the image: "#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial bhai ❤️ @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday "

Within minutes of the post, fans went in a frenzy seeing Kapil and Sunil together. While Kapil has shared a picture with Sunil, he too recently sent out warm wishes to Kapil for his newborn baby girl on Twitter and the latter reciprocated the gesture by thanking him.

Earlier this year, there were reports doing the rounds that Salman, who is co-producing The Kapil Sharma Show, would bring Sunil on the show. Talking about it to PTI, Sunil had said, "But he (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much."