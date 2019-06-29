The Kapil Sharma Show has been running well, but there is one aspect of the comedy show that often disturbs a lot of people.

It has been seen that a lot of body-shaming jokes are made on The Kapil Sharma Show, mostly by Kapil himself. The host, who plays varied characters on the show, is often seen cracking jokes on his own team members' body shape and size.

Kiku Sharda, who plays characters of a female nurse and a villager lady on the show, is often made fun of for being over-weight. Kapil keeps addressing the character as "neck-less woman".

Kapil keeps making fun of his body-size with comments on his neck to his buttocks. Similar things are said about another member Sumona Chakravarti on the show. She is often made fun of in regards to her lips size.

While the audience present at the show and special guests, either Navjot Singh Sidhu or Archana Puran Singh, all seem to enjoy the jokes to the fullest. However, there are many on social media who time and again expressed disappointment at such body-shaming being encouraged on the show in the form of jokes.

Twitter is filled with scores of comments, old and new, slamming Kapil and the show. They are of the opinion that such jokes may appear highly insensitive to people, who lack confidence in their body shape and size. Also, they feel it encourages the culture of body-shaming.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has apparently been facing difficulty in maintaining its TRP rate in the absence of Sunil Grover, who was one of the major attractions of the show. His characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku bhabi were much popular and liked. A lot of time rumours had suggested that he would return to the show, but nothing happened yet.