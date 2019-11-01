The upcoming episode on the Kapil Sharma Show is going to be all about fun, craziness and laughter. Legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh would be gracing the show along with wife Geeta Basra. This would be Harbhajan's third and Geeta's second appearance on the show.

While Harbhajan had spoken about how him and few other members of the Indian cricket team used to avoid situations where they would be asked to speak in English, Bhajji paaji had few more secrets to reveal this time.

How Harbhajan tried to copy Ajit Agarkar

Talking about those days when he could not speak in English fluently, Harbhajan said that anytime he used to feel someone would ask him something in English or he would be asked to speak in English, he used to stuff his mouth with food and used to sign and tell everyone that he would talk later.

He also said that Ajit Agarkar, who was his roommate had a very good command over the language and Harbhajan used to observe him talking in English. He also said that he used to listen to him ordering food for room service and one day, when Ajit was not in the room, Bhajji paaji also tried to order food on his own. However, the person at the other end failed to understand his request and his accent.

Sri Lankan girlfriend came to the rescue

Further talking about how his English got better, Harbhajan said that he had an affair with a Sri Lankan girl and while trying to talk to her he learnt English. He added that with her, he started opening up in English and used to try without any fear. Geeta Basra, who was sitting with Harabhajan kept laughing throughout the segment.

Harbhajan – Geeta's marital bliss

Harbhajan and Geeta had appeared on Kapil Sharma Show soon after getting married. The duo was given a warm welcome on the show. While Harbhajan was made to come with a baraat dancing, Geeta had come in a doli. The duo tied the knot in October 2015 and have a lovely daughter, whom they have named, Hinaya Heer.