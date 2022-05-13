In a shocking piece of news, The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air soon. As the team would start their US trip, the show would be off air for a specific period. However, another comedy show is all set to replace it. The show would be - India's Laughter Champion – and would have Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh as celeb judges.

Why the new show?

This will also mark the return of Shekhar Suman back on the small screen. Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman had earlier worked together in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The makers didn't want just any other show to replace The Kapil Sharma Show. Neither did they want to lose out on their loyal fanbase. So, instead of running old episodes of TKSS, the makers chose to go ahead with a new laughter show to keep the audience entertained, reports Indian Express.

Return of Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh together

"Comedy Circus has been a successful project on Sony TV and has even given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show was a no-brainer, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and got Shekhar Suman onboard too," the report further stated.

Shekhar Suman had given his fans a sneak-peek into his return in front of the camera.