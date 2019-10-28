When it comes to entertainment, The Kapil Sharma Show is raising its bar with each passing week. After honouring the Tomar sisters and saluting their spirit, the reality comedy show has now invited famous transgender band – Six Pack Band. The band, which is known as India's first transgender band, have also appeared at the Cannes Film Festival.

While the format of the show would remain the same, we would get to see a lot of emotional moments too. In a promo shared by Kapil Sharma himself, the transgenders can be seen thanking Kapil's mother for bringing him into this world and him for spreading happiness and laughter all around. Not just this, the band would also sing songs and bless Kapil's baby which is due in mid-December. Fida Khan, Ravina Jagtap, Asha Jagtap, Chandni Suvarnakar, Komal Jagtap and Bhavika Patil are the members of the band.

Saand Ki Aankh team – Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar had graced the show over this weekend and ensured an entertaining episode. When Kapil asked Bhumi why is it that she only does films which have some issues like Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Dum Laga Ke Haisha or Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Bhumi said that's because she is inherently a doctor. To which, a witty Kapil had said that he is also inherently a patient but a 'dil ka mareez' at that.

The ageism debate

Taapsee Pannu too spoke up about the ageism debate. Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta had earlier said that the directors and the makers should cast older people like them for the roles which are of older people. When Kapil asked Taapsee and Bhumi about their roles and what made prompted them to take up such challenging characters on screen, Taapsee said, "When we did this film, we had our mothers all the time in our minds. Because they (mothers) are the only people who live for themselves. They've lived their lives for us. The role was such that which actors would refuse. Many actors are saying that 'we should have played these characters.' But this was our opportunity and grabbed it."

The Kapil Sharma Show has been doing well in the TRP chart and has never gone out of the top ten race ever since it has started. This week the show took up the eighth spot with 2.7 points.