Sumona Chakravarti of Kapil Sharma Show fame is raising the mercury level with her latest pictures on Instagram. Drenched in Mumbai rains, Sumona is enjoying the Monsoon to the fullest.

Dressed in a purple saree with matching bangles, Sumona can be seen with wet hair walking down a lane in the city. She captioned the pictures as "Ek ladki bheegi bhagi si". Although Sumona is generally seen as a cute little girl, she certainly knows to show her sizzling side on Instagram.

While Sumona has worked in multiple shows like Kasturi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se and others, she is best known for her characters in The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier she used to be seen playing Masoor Gulati's (Sunil Grover) daughter on the comedy show, but after his ouster, Sumona now mostly is seen as Bhoori, Baccha Yadav's (Kiku Sharda) sister-in-law.

Earlier, Sumona had expressed disappointment at small screen stars not being taken seriously enough. In a lengthy note on social media, she had narrated all the hardships that they often have to go through.

"From stylists saying that designers don't want to give their clothes to TV actors... to type casting us... to not even giving us the opportunity or considering us for film auditions and now for web shows. TV actors being pitted against unsuccessful film actors or just simply the ones who have played small character roles," she had written in the post.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma Show has been doing well with its TRP chart maintaining a steady rate. Although Sunil Grover's presence is often missed by the viewers, the show has managed to attract viewers.