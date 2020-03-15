There has always been some kind of curiosity to know how much does Kapil Sharma and his team charge per episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier, while taking a dig at each other, Udit Narayan and Akshay Kumar have revealed the amount Kapil and Chandan Prabhakar draw from Sony TV. And now the Khiladi Kumar, being at his quirky best, read out the terms and conditions mentioned in the contracts of The Kapil Sharma Show's team members.

To begin with, Akshay Kumar read out Archana Puran Singh's contract wherein she has mentioned that "No one by the name of Sidhu will be allowed to sit in the audience." Next target was Kiku Sharda, who plays the role of Bachcha Yadav on the show. "Bachcha Yadav, it's written in his contract that 'you can give me two hours less for the makeup, but I need five hours to relieve myself'," Akshay said.

Akshay then shifted his attention to Bharti Singh and informed the audience that the comedian has a clause in her contract which says that Bharti should be allowed to have three meals with each meal making her eat 11 times in a day.

Then Akshay told Krushna Abhishek, "In your contract, you have given the email id mama@govinda.com. How much would you sell your uncle's name to earn your livelihood?"

Then it was Sumona Chakravarti's turn. In her contract, it was written that she should be given the script 6 months in advance as it takes time for her to understand jokes and punches in it and almonds to sharpen her memory. Akshay, then, mocks her saying that no matter what she will do, she will always end up hitting roadblocks.

Akshay then revealed that Chandan earns Rs 5 lakh per episode adding that it's not the channel that pays him, it's the people of Punjab who send him money to keep Punjab Chandan free.

And while the audience were eagerly waiting to know what's written in Kapil Sharma's contract, Akshay announced that he will reveal the details next time when he will visit to promote his next film after Sooryavanshi.