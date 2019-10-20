Akshay Kumar along with his Housefull 4 team recently appeared on Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie. The superstar there made some interesting revelations about his past personal life.

During a fun-filled interaction, host Kapil Sharma asked Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Chunky Panday if they have been rejected ever by any girl.

Saying he had faced rejection from girls, Akshay narrated an incident from his young age. The actor said that he was rejected by a girl because he could not get intimate with her.

"I was on a date for the first time. So 2-3 times I took her to watch movie and also in restaurants. Problem is I was very shy, I never touched her hands even. She wanted me to hold her hands or kiss her or something but I never did. So, she left me," Akshay said on Kapil Sharma Show, leaving everyone burst out into laughter. He further said that after this incident, he changed himself completely.

Riteish and Bobby also admitted that they have been rejected by girls in the past, but interestingly, Chunky said that he never got rejected. When questioned further, the senior said that he rejected a lot of people, but he never faced it. He then jokingly added that it is because only guys used to propose him.

The latest episode of the comedy show witnessed full-packed audience, and a lot of funny moments. Due to the big star cast, the actresses of Housefull 4 – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will appear on the show in next episode. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala will also be present on the show.

Meanwhile, the advance booking of the movie witnessed a positive start. Being a Diwali release, Housefull 4 is being expected to have a bumper opening at the box office.