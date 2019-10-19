Latest song Ek Chumma from Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 has become a chartbuster, but the actor is also facing a lot of heat on social media for the same.

The song Ek Chumma has certain lyrics that did not go down well with many, who have been slamming Akshay for the "derogatory" lines. The concerned lines are, "Oh madam goggles wali, don't go yoon deke gaali. Haan gundon se chhudaya hai, maine tujhe bachaya hai, ek chumma toh banta hai".

The lines loosely translated means the guy is asking for a kiss from the girl for saving her from goons. While the song is already a hit, several netizens took to Twitter, calling the song inappropriate and misogynistic.

Although the song also features Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh along with the leading ladies of the film, it is Akshay who is mostly being targeted. Akshay is known for doing films that highlight women empowerment, and hence, he is being majorly criticised for the song.

It is even being said that this one song lyrics have undone all the good work that the actor did in films like Padman, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and recently Mission Mangal. It is being argued that since Akshay has a massive fan following, such "misogynistic" lines may influence his fans to implement something similar in real life too.

The argument got stronger as recently there were headlines of a man, who was a big admirer of Kabir Singh's character, killed a woman. However, co-actress Kriti Sanon came up in defence of Akshay and the song.

"How is it regressive? The boys are saying those lines to their partner, not to a stranger. If Ek Chumma was disrespectful towards women, I would have spoken up. In Tareefan, why was it not pointed that male models were being treated the way mainstream treats female models? In Coca Cola [song from Luka Chuppi], I was asked why the girl was being put down [through the lyrics]. But my character too was saying the same lines to the guy. How is it okay for a guy to be teased, but there's so much talk when a girl is being teased?" argued Kriti.

Read some of the angry reactions to Ek Chumma on Twitter:

"Oh madam goggles wali

Don’t go yoon deke gaali

Haan gundon se chhudaya hai

Maine tujhe bachaya hai

Ek chumma to banta hai"

These are the lyrics of @akshaykumar's new song 'Ek chumma' from #Houseful4 and if you think there's nothing wrong with these lyrics then shame on you. — Shubham Verma (@ashubhguy) October 17, 2019

@akshaykumar #ekchumma what the hell is this, besharmi ki hadd se jyada. Paisa milega to kuch bhi karoga kya. Agar m kisi ladki ko gundo se bachau to uska chumma lu. bewkoof insaan. Sirf sympathy par ji rahe ho, use khatm mat karo. Samjhe ya samjhau.. — Diwakar Sharma (@Diwakar75421463) October 19, 2019

People are fuming over @akshaykumar Ji singing "Ek Chumma toh Banta Hai."

Not saying this is correct lyrics, this is wrong only.

But where are these same people when English Speaking artists are showing more Waahiyatpan in the name of Woman Liberation??? — KhoosatChacha (@KhoosatC) October 18, 2019