The team of Housefull 4, which is going to release on October 25, had a gala time on The Kapil Sharma Show. The Housefull 4 team is on a movie promotional spree and after promoting the film on the show they took a train ride to promote the film in other areas.

However, Kapil Sharma had a tough time shooting for this particular episode as Akshay Kumar had asked the shoot to begin at 6 am. Kumar wanted the shoot to get over by 11 am so he and the team could start promoting it on other areas. Kapil's team is used to starting the shoot in noon-time which extends till night. And hence, all of them had difficulty waking up this early in the morning to reach the sets.

For the film's promotion, two episodes were shot; one with all the male stars of the film - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunkey Panday and Bobby Deol. And the other episode featured all the ladies of the film - Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde. Kapil also posted about shooting so early in the morning on Twitter and wrote, "जल्दी उठने से मन खुश रहता है और बहुत जल्दी उठने से अक्षय कुमार shooting with the boss @akshaykumar love u paji."

Not just that, when Kapil Sharma said that because of him they had to stay in a five-star hotel and will now have to pay the bill, Akshay jokingly says that not him but Salman Khan will have to pay for it being the producer of the show.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 4 will clash with two big projects this weekend. One with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and the other film is Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China.